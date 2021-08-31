'I own you': The brutal history of York County's prison contractor

"Once I make contact, I own you, (expletive)."

That was the advice Joseph Garcia offered trainees as the head of a prison contractor — most recently employed by York County Prison officials, albeit under a new name — in a YouTube video about how to respond to unruly inmates.

Garcia's expletive-laden pep talk comes amid the strains of an inspirational pop song called "Hall of Fame" and the sounds of shotgun blasts. Smoke grenades explode. An officer holding a sniper rifle glares out across a highway from a helicopter.

More:York County officials stand by prison contractor amid misconduct allegations

Garcia is the man York County Prison hired in November 2020 to train its employees in "less-than-lethal weaponry and conflict resolution." County officials have lauded the contractor's work in reducing inmate infractions and use-of-force incidents.

The contractor's public statements and allegations by York County Prison inmates, however, contradict the county's assertions about Garcia. In public, Garcia has emphasized the need to respond to threats from inmates in kind.

"Violence is violence," he said, in a 2014 NRA profile. "There is no political correctness on how to deal with it."

More:York County Prison, bucking Gov. Wolf, does not mandate COVID vaccine

Marketing materials and news profiles about Corrections Special Applications Unit, or CSAU, invariably talk about its use of weapons to neutralize high-risk inmates, sometimes referred to as "targets." In the public materials reviewed by The York Dispatch, Garcia never talks about deescalating a confrontation with inmates.

"In the event of a hostage situation or a major riot, we're the team that they'll send in," he said, in a July 27 episode of A&E's "America's Top Dog."

Its website states: "[CSAU]’s capabilities make it uniquely qualified to meet any government correctional / prison facility operational matrix and high-risk real-time threats."

Neither Garcia nor any other representative of CSAU responded to multiple requests for comment via phone, email and social media. Other individuals close to Garcia either declined public comment or did not respond.

Likewise, York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle did not respond to several requests for comment despite previously expressing support for Garcia and CSAU.

York County's hiring of CSAU in a no-bid contract in November 2020 has raised eyebrows and caused controversy, particularly after a March 2021 incident where inmates reported being physically threatened and forced to walk through the facility with their genitals exposed.

More:Allegations of physical threats and sexual abuse dog York County Prison contractor

And Garcia, the only public-facing official for CSAU, has a history of lawsuits and allegations of fabricated credentials, among them his supposed membership in a "prestigious society" that does not seem to exist.

His tactics, meanwhile, have drawn sharp criticism from experts in the field.

Gary Raney, a former sheriff from Idaho, was brought in by a local prosecutor to review Garcia's work for a South Carolina jail in the context of a use-of-force incident that resulted in the death of an inmate, Jamal Sutherland.

"The training that (Garcia) provided Charleston County from 2008 to 2019, for the most part, goes absolutely against what we look for in contemporary law enforcement use of force training," Raney said in a recent interview with The York Dispatch.

Raney's report blasted the "misguided concepts of tactical training" that Garcia's former company, U.S. Corrections-Special Operations Group (or C-SOG), provided to the prison.

York County, meanwhile, could be on the verge of renewing its contract with Garcia's group. The prison warden and other commissioners have expressed support for Garcia, although Commissioner Doug Hoke said the prison is still investigating the March incident. As of Monday, a renewed CSAU contract was not on the preliminary agenda for the next Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

"The Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project does have very serious concerns about CSAU," said the group's executive director, Su Ming Yeh. "It does appear that they are using tactics that rely on threats and intimidation, as compared to more acceptable methods of ensuring safety and security in prisons."

'No evidence of meaningful de-escalation'

In January 2021, Charleston County, South Carolina, jail inmate Jamal Sutherland died after being extracted from a cell in the detention center by Officers Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle.

In the course of determining if the officers should be charged, Ninth District Solicitor Scarlett Wilson engaged Raney to analyze the use of force and tactics involved in Sutherland's death. In South Carolina, a district solicitor is akin to a county prosecutor; the main difference being the geographic region the solicitor represents.

Both of the officers were fired, although neither faces criminal charges as of this August. Charleston City Council approved a $10 million settlement with Sutherland's family.

"The evidence was clear that they were taught loud commands, aggressive commands, aggressive verbal presence. The idea that you should walk through a jail your entire shift with a shotgun slung in front of you — it's a very limited purpose weapon, and it's on the border line of absurd," Raney said.

In Raney's report, Fickett said that much of the C-SOG training was physical work, from running to lifting and carrying things to tactics and weapons information.

"She was also clear that there was no meaningful SOG training on de-escalation techniques, even when she later became an SOG instructor," the report reads.

In South Carolina, the contractor's training flier listed 17 different topic areas but, according to Raney's report, none of them were related to de-escalation or use-of-force avoidance. Instead, C-SOG demonstrated a "regressive and offensive" understanding of stereotypes that are also sometimes applied to those who die in officer-involved incidents.

“Extreme caution should be given when attempting to use physical control techniques," a C-SOG training document read. "Mentally ill inmates have a tendency of posing a high level of pain tolerance and have demonstrated extra human strength.”

In his work, Raney works almost exclusively on use of force. The use of force on the mentally ill, he said, is the exact wrong approach to take.

"This intimidation and yelling and overwhelmed stimulus is exactly the wrong thing to do to bring that to a successful conclusion," he said.

'Big enough to do great damage'

Garcia is quick to tout the use of his preferred breed of dog, giant schnauzers, in altercations with inmates. On "America's Top Dog," he spoke about how he uses the breed for its intelligence, bite force and size.

"When you put the three combined, it's suited for the prison environment," Garcia said.

On the episode, Garcia and his K-9 Mogan lose in the first round to a K-9 unit from Iowa. In their timed run of the course, Garcia begins by tripping over Mogan. At the end, the two lose because Mogan is unable to focus and grab the toy that would've ended their run.

Videos show US C-SOG's training of K-9s, including takedowns inside a jail cell.

That's another area, however, where Raney disagrees. "I think it's dangerous for the dog as well as the detainee to use a dog as a use of force tool in a jail or prison setting," Raney said.

In a prison setting, Raney said there are two reasons to have a dog: detection or use of force.

"If you think about a dog out on the street, it's typically somebody who's running away from the officer or holding a weapon like a club and could get away and hurt somebody else," he said. "Nobody's going away in a jail. So what we try to teach is patience and, in my opinion, there's no legitimate reason to have a dog in a jail setting."

Raney describes seeing biceps ripped open and arteries punctured by canine bites.

"It is near lethal force sometimes," he said.

Jeffrey Schwartz, a psychologist and criminal justice expert with 40 years of experience, said Garcia had contacted him at one point. He's worked with a number of police departments and prisons on use-of-force policies.

“He wanted to in some way team up with us or pair up with us because our crisis intervention work is everything up to but not including use of force,” Schwartz said. “Frankly, we didn’t want to do anything with him. He’s not the only person in the country like this, but his approach is almost paramilitary, which I think is completely inappropriate in a corrections setting."

Garcia’s approach seemed extreme because the relationship between inmates and staff is the most important thing in a prison setting, Schwartz said.

“If the staff are using heavy weapons and heavy approaches and doing lots of use of force and some of those are resulting in serious injuries, you’re going to have an angry place," he said. "It’s not only bad for inmates, it’s bad for staff."

Schwartz said Garcia's approach to the use of canines is more akin to a scare tactic than a thoughtful response: “The issue is you’re using the dog as a show of force: Here’s what can happen if you do something we don’t like.”

Schwartz said he's never heard of the use of giant schnauzers, for example, in the prison setting.

“They’re big enough to do great damage," he said. "They’re big, strong dogs.”

On his Facebook page, which acts as promotion for CSAU and his K-9 training, Garcia frequently posts about the use of K-9s and his training. In a 2020 Tactical Life article, Garcia boasts about how much damage giant schnauzers can do, saying a bite will break and crush bones.

"When a giant schnauzer bites a human being and gets a grip on a leg, it automatically goes into a crush," Garcia told the magazine. "Every person I’ve seen get hit [sic] by one of our dogs screams for their life. I have never heard an inmate get hit by one of these dogs and remain silent."

CSAU touts itself as the nation's "only full-service High-Risk Corrections Special Operations Mitigation Unit." On its website, the contractor says it has access to fixed wing and rotary aircraft, allowing it to be anywhere in the U.S. within hours.

In Raney's report, Charleston County Sheriff Tyrone Shaw said Garcia trained his bite dogs at the facility, something that went against its policies.

"The command staff have been aware of all these issues with trainings," the report reads. "His uncontrollable K-9s attacking officers, his language etc. for some years now."

In 2018, Shaw wrote a statement criticizing Garcia's training. In the statement, he accuses Garcia of performing "exaggerated stunts that are staged in the housing areas to give his followers the idea that his is common practice during his training sessions, to which it is not."

'Break the jaw and move on'

Garcia is no stranger to self-promotion, whether it's of his unit or the K-9s he trains.

In addition to the episode of "America's Top Dog," he has appeared in Tactical Life, touting the weaponry his team uses as well as firearms-focused podcast "Talking Lead."

In his public appearances, Garcia does not talk about conflict resolution or less-than-lethal weaponry. Instead, prisons are riotous, dangerous places where he and his team are in constant danger from the deadliest and most vile people imaginable.

"We're outnumbered in some cases 50 or 100 to one, depending on what facility you go to," Garcia says in a 2014 NRA "On the Razor's Edge" profile of his former company, U.S. Corrections-Special Operations Group.

With rock music blaring in the background, people who resemble special forces soldiers in a Hollywood blockbuster break through a door inside an unidentified prison.

"An inmate stabbing another officer or an inmate stabbing another inmate in front of your face, I've seen it for over two decades," Garcia says in the profile.

CSAU, which was official formed in 2019, appears to be identical to C-SOG in everything but its name. Indeed, Garcia never updated his old C-SOG email address on social media accounts.

"STL Joseph Garcia heads a quick-reaction unit that responds to incidents like a prison riot with cadre of giant schnauzers and an impressive arsenal," reads the Tactical Life article.

Notably, the NRA profile video features Fickett, one of the two officers implicated in the death of inmate Jamal Sutherland in January 2021.

CSAU ran into issues locally with self-promotion. After the March 31 incident at York County Prison, Warden Ogle had to email Garcia to get him to take down a promotional video from his Facebook that featured York County.

'That practice is dangerous'

York County Prison reduced the number of deputies that go into a jail cell for extraction, based on CSAU's recommendation, according to Deputy Warden Shawn Rohrbaugh.

That's another practice criticized by Raney.

"While the reasoning for limiting the number of staff is not in evidence, the [Charleston jail] clearly bought into the vendor’s idea of an elite squad of deputies that would handle all dangerous situations," Raney's report reads. "That practice is dangerous for both the detainee and staff. As demonstrated in this case, two staff members often cannot control a strong detainee who is actively resisting.

"With insufficient staff, greater force is often required to subdue and restrain them."

In the death of Jamal Sutherland, Raney said that with fewer deputies inside the cell at the time of extraction, Fickett and Houle had to use dangerous methods like a Taser and a knee in the back and shoulder. While there were deputies waiting outside to assist, Raney said that due to the "bravado culture" of SOG training, they could not assist due to not being members of the squad.

In New York, Riker's Island employees expressed concern about a three-year, $1.2 million contract with US C-SOG due to the training provided.

“Their catchphrase during the training was ‘Break the jaw and walk away,’” an Emergency Services Unit member who went through training told the New York Post in 2016.

In Allegheny County, officials are concerned that sole source contracts with CSAU and Lightfield Less Lethal Research are a method to bypass a recently approved referendum to end the use of solitary confinement as well as the use of chemical agents, leg shackles and restraint chairs.

In the contract, Warden Orlando Harper checked a box stating that there was no competitive alternative to CSAU for the training being sought. That choice has drawn scrutiny from watchdogs in Allegheny County.

"It ties CSAU and the shotguns to the referendum that was just passed and basically says 'These folks are the solution to the prohibition of the referendum,'" Allegheny County legal counsel Brad Korinski said. "To me, that's like saying 'These matches are the solution to your house burning down.'"

As a representative of the Controller's Office, Korinski sits on the county's Jail Oversight Board. He said no justification for the no-bid contract was given to the board and it was brought up in new business, not as an agenda item.

"This is going to be an issue for the board moving forward," Korinski said.

Discrepancies in Garcia's claims

In the course of his time in C-SOG and CSAU, Garcia made several claims.

One is that he was a part of the United Kingdom's "Royal Society of National Instructors." According to a New York Post article in 2016, that society does not exist.

A 1989 article in Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military's daily newspaper, details the story of a former airman named Joseph Garcia, then 21, who pleaded guilty to several charges related to a conspiracy to beat up a local man in Suffolk, England.

The age would seem to correlate and Garcia has cited membership in the apparently fake British society. The York Dispatch has not yet been able to conclusively confirm that this is the same Garcia, although Garcia has vaguely referred to U.S. military service in promotional videos.

The York Daily Record stated that it had "verified the authenticity of the report," although it, too, stopped short of confirming that the Stars and Stripes article referred to the same man.

Despite previous pledges of support for Garcia and CSAU, various county officials did not respond to requests for this article.

— Matthew Enright can be reached through email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.