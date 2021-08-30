'Deserving  of restoration': Fettermans urge support for historically Black York cemetery

Lebanon Cemetery, a historically Black cemetery in North York, is returning to its "former glory" — and in the process catching the attention of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his wife, Giselle.

The second lady started a GoFundMe for the cemetery, which for years was overrun with weeds and sunken grave markers. In October, a new board of directors formed to oversee operations of the cemetery and work with volunteer group Friends of Lebanon Cemetery.

“What (Fetterman) essentially said was, he just knew that this place was deserving of restoration," said Samantha Dorm, a volunteer at Friends of Lebanon Cemetery. “Congrats to Giselle for nudging her husband a little bit and getting him to York to tour the cemetery — and it grew from there."

A portion of the funds will go to help digitize records, create a digital map of all who are buried in the cemetery and provide military markers for the cemetery's 300 veterans, Dorm said.

In addition, roads need to be repaved, and an onsite building is in need of repairs.

“We're making a few accomplishments here, and it looks like things are moving in the right direction," said Jeff Kirkland, president of the board.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, the GoFundMe has accumulated just under $3,000 with an overall goal of $100,000.

Individuals interested in donating can visit https://gofund.me/4a86fff2.

Lebanon Cemetery, which was founded in 1872, predates the formation of several government organizations — like the state Bureau of Corporations — responsible for recordkeeping. Because of this, many of the documents filed are now nonexistent or inconsistent.

The board of directors is working with attorney Frank Countess, who just recently addressed issues with the state to bring the cemetery back to legal compliance, Kirkland said.

Many notable Black York County residents are buried at Lebanon Cemetery, including the son of the prominent abolitionist William Goodridge, and Mary J. Small, who in 1898 became the first woman to become a church elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion tradition.

Kirkland, like many other York County residents, has family buried at the North York cemetery. For him, the upkeep of the site is personal and important.

“We’ll put this cemetery on the map as a model for the restoration of other cemeteries across the state," Kirkland said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.