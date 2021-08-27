North York fire audit reveals 'high likelihood' of misappropriated funds

Following a yearlong fight and several appeals later, North York borough handed over the forensic audit of the now disbanded Liberty Fire Co. following a judge's order to do so.

The consulting firm that completed the audit, RKL LLP, said that between January 2012 and December 2018, there is a "high likelihood" that fire company assets were "misappropriated" by now-former fire chief Steve Miller.

The firm pointed to close to $15,500 in "suspicious" withdrawals from the fire company's general account, with about $5,600 more in questionable withdrawals from the fire company's account for their social hall, according to the report.

The auditors ultimately recommended that their report be turned over to the York County District Attorney's Office so they could investigate the alleged suspicious activity.

The York Dispatch filed several Right-to-Know requests seeking the audit from North York in March 2020 and in January 2021. The borough denied the requests, claiming the audit was related to criminal and noncriminal investigations and therefore exempt from Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law.

The newspaper filed an appeal in January with the state Office of Open Records, which ruled in April that the borough did not establish that it conducted a criminal investigation and that it may not withhold an audit report under the Right-To-Know Law.

The York Dispatch is represented by attorney Paula Burke, who is jointly representing the York Daily Record in the same case.

York County detectives investigated allegations of theft against Steve Miller for about 11 months while an audit of the fire company's finances was being conducted. Officials said the audit was initially commissioned in 2019 after questions arose about the company's finances.

In October, Miller, 58, of the 2700 block of Clearview Road in Springettsbury Township, was charged with the third-degree felonies of theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property.

He is accused of embezzling more than $16,000 from Liberty Fire Co. between 2015 and 2019.

Miller now awaits trail, though a date has not been scheduled, according to court documents.

Issues relating to Liberty Fire Co. have been controversial at North York borough council meetings for months.

In October, council Vice President Bill Jackson resigned from his post, following the news of Miller's charges.

Council President Richard Shank, self-appointed to the role of liaison during North York's forensic audit of Liberty Fire, told a crowd of 21 that, since "multiple people" are being investigated in this case, it would not be a "conflict of interest" to remain involved in the audit.

Miller, he said, is a friend.

"I'm not happy that he did what he did, but I'm a true friend," Shank said. "I'll be behind him."

During October's meeting, several residents peppered council members about the borough's handling of the issues at Liberty Fire.

Resident Ashley Stine questioned why the council reappointed Miller as fire chief last year while the audit was underway.

The borough council formerly had the power to appoint fire company officers, but in April it surrendered that responsibility to the fire company's board of trustees.

"In my lifetime, in the state of this world, you're innocent until proven guilty," Shank responded. "And until I knew (Miller) was guilty, there was no reason not to hold him up. He served this borough well."

In an interview last September with detectives, Miller confessed to stealing from the fire company, claiming it was to support his daughter and four grandchildren, documents state.

According to court records, Miller had an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 22, but that hearing was waived. There haven't been any other hearings since, and no future court dates are scheduled.

Miller remains free on $15,000 bail.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.