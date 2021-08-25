York County tackles transportation wish list, including retesting senior drivers

The comprehensive plan for York County's transportation system is nearing completion.

And not much has changed after the public comment period for GOYork 2045.

Planning Commission official Will Clark said the plan has over 70 actions that include physical infrastructure investments and technology enhancements. After approval by the county's Planning Commission and Metropolitan Planning Organization, the final approval will be up to the Board of Commissioners.

Clark said not many changes had been made after the public comment period to the 335-page plan. The changes made were to specific issues like tree trimmings and safety concerns, not the broad philosophy of the plan.

"We have some of those ongoing and have already started that research," he said.

This includes a plan for nearly $33 million in federal and state money, including $16 million in rapid transit.

Overall, public comment was broadly positive, Clark said. The least positive response cited was to a potential initiative that would make senior drivers apply for their license again. That initiative is still in the plan because the majority is still in favor of it.

"Less than half of the population did not agree with it," he said.

If the plan is approved by the commissioners, Clark said the next steps will be formulating a two-year work plan. Those initiatives will be adopted in January. Among the more immediate concerns are the growth of freight traffic in York County, which includes overnight truck parking.

Another topic to be addressed is updating York County's bicycle and pedestrian safety study. Clark said there's been a steady increase in bicycle and pedestrian crashes in the past 20 years while vehicle crashes are going down.

"We want to take a look at that and see if we can develop any targeted locations where these crashes are happening, or if we can come up with any long-term strategies," he said.

The next opportunity for the commissioners to vote is Sept. 1.