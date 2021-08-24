Inmate stabbed multiple times at York County Prison

Three York County Prison inmates were injured in an altercation Saturday, including one hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

"Troopers responded to the scene where it was determined that one inmate, who was transported to the Hospital, was stabbed multiple times. Two other inmates received other superficial injuries," State Police trooper Kevin Kochka said Tuesday.

County spokesperson Mark Walters said the altercation involved a handmade weapon, although the prison would not release further details.

Kochka said most of the inmates in the pod were involved in or were witnesses to the altercation, according to a review of facility cameras.

The inmates had been treated at a nearby hospital before being returned to the prison Walters said. He declined to say which housing unit had been searched and how severe the injuries were.

The police investigation is ongoing, Kochka said.

