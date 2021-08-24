Code Orange air quality action day declared for York County

Staff report

With high temperatures and sunny skies in the forecast, York County will have a Code Orange air quality action day on Wednesday.

High concentrations of ozone throughout the Susquehanna Valley will potentially cause breathing problems for sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

The high for York on Wednesday will be 95, tying a record, and the day will be sunny, according to AccuWeather. Those conditions will push ozone levels to the orange level, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Another Code Orange day is possible on Thursday, when conditions are expected to be much the same.

Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by: