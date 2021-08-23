Man dies after Peach Bottom Twp. crash

Staff report

A man died early Sunday morning in WellSpan York Hospital from injuries suffered hour earlier in a vehicle crash in Peach Bottom Township.

The man reportedly was operating his vehicle in the area of Flintville and Slateville roads when he failed to stopped at a stop sign and crashed into the stone foundation of a barn at 11:41 a.m. Saturday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

He died at 3:10 a.m. Sunday from blunt-force trauma, the coroner’s office said.

