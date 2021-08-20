COVID surge: No pediatric ICU beds available in York County

York County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate is at the highest it's been since late May as a surge in cases attributed to the delta variant continues.

As of Friday, the county's hospitals saw 11.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the past 14 days, according to state Health Department data. That's a 136% over the previous 14-day period, when there were five hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations in the county peaked on Jan. 20, when there were 146 people per 100,000 people hospitalized.

More:Eastern York School District terminates middle school teacher accusing district of 'corruption'

More:York County officials stand by prison contractor amid misconduct allegations

Dr. Matt Howie, director of the York City Health Bureau, said the increase isn't surprising given the fact case rates are climbing.

“With those kinds of increases, it’s a bit of a percentage game," Howie said. "There’s a percentage of individuals that will require a higher level of care due to the severity of illness.”

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to support local journalism.

WellSpan Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but their data dashboard shows a similar trend.

Hospitalizations at WellSpan York Hospital had been declining since mid-April, but they began to ramp up in late July. As of Thursday, there were 44 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 at the York facility.

While York County hospitals haven't reached capacity, the number of intensive care unit beds are dwindling, according to state Health Department data.

As of Friday, with 62 patients hospitalized, just 19% of adult ICU beds in the county remained available and no pediatric ICU beds were available. Hospitals in the past have, however, opened up other beds to handle influxes.

The increase in hospitalizations mirrors an increase in case rates in York County.

There were 109 additional COVID-19 cases reported in the county on Friday, bringing the total to 48,971 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

With the increase, the county has seen 258 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. That's a 130% increase over the past 14-day period, when there were 112 cases per 100,000 people.

"Overall, numbers are going in the wrong direction," Howie said.

Cases have been increasing since mid-July following a decline that began in April. Health officials have attributed the surge to the highly contagious delta variant.

Still, COVID deaths in York are not climbing, which Howie and other officials attribute to the fact that cases are shifting to younger individuals who can better fend off COVID-19.

There were no new deaths reported in York County on Friday, leaving the death toll at 843.

Editor's note: graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.