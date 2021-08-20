New Civil War records recount the exploits of York Co. militia unit

A collection of Civil War records detailing a militia unit comprised of York County soldiers is now available for genealogy researchers at the York County History Center.

The records, donated by a family in Philadelphia earlier this month, will not be on display but can be used for research, according to Nicole Smith, director of library and archives.

The records detail the 166th Pennsylvania Infantry, a unit raised entirely from York County residents.

The unit formed in 1862 at Camp Franklin — just east of Queen Street between East King and East Prospect streets — which was the site of the York Fairgrounds at the time.

It primarily served in Virginia, fighting against Confederate General James Longstreet in the spring of 1863, losing many men in the process.

Records donated to the center include a commissioning certificate, muster rolls from October 1862 through July 1863, ordnance reports, requisitions and papers related to the disbanding of the unit.

The York County History Center's research library is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

There is an $8 fee to use the documents for research.

