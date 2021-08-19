York City bridge with deteriorating beams to be completely replaced

The Pennsylvania Avenue bridge at Kiwanis Lake will be completely replaced after York City Council unanimously approved the $745,000 project.

The bridge is listed as being in poor condition on the state Department of Transportation's bridge condition map. The project was awarded to York City-based C.S. Davidson, Inc., which began work on the bridge earlier this week. The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

The city decided to replace the bridge after an inspection last year by Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc., an engineering firm hired by York County that inspects city bridges, said Chaz Green, director of public works

"We got the information on this last year that if we don't get it fixed, we'd have to shut it down," Green said, adding the bridge is "traveled pretty heavily."

More:Another York County school district hands down mask mandate amid surging COVID cases

More:COVID-19 shows no signs of slowing as Biden unveils booster plan

The bridge as a whole isn't in shambles, said Jeff Shue, project engineer for C.S. Davidson, Inc. Rather, the deteriorating beams are the main issue.

“Based on the type of bridge that it is, the logical choice was to actually replace the beams," Shue said.

But when beams need to be replaced, he added, everything above them has to be replaced as well.

York City Council Vice President Sandie Walker, who lives in the area, said the bridge "doesn't seem that bad" from a citizen's point of view.

However, she said, nothing can be done since city was told the bridge needed to be replaced.

"I'll take the word of the public works director that it's in need of replacement," said City Council President Henry Nixon.

Until the project is completed, residents are encouraged to instead use Roosevelt Avenue, Newberry Street, Beaver Street or George Street to travel south, Green said.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.