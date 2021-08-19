Here's how you can help the York County Food Bank receive a $25K grant

The York County Food Bank is in the running to receive a $25,000 grant — and it needs the votes of York County residents in order to come out on top among 200 other organizations.

Residents have until midnight on Aug. 27 to vote for the food assistance nonprofit, which was selected as a finalist for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

Any resident who is 18 and older with an email address can vote by visiting www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2038201.

Out of the 200 nonprofits in the running, the top 40 vote-receiving nonprofits will each win a $25,000 grant, according to a news release.

The State Farm review committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions, according to a news release.

The York County Food Bank is a central hub of distribution through which volunteers solicit, store and distribute large quantities of food items to redistribute to the food bank's 125 local partner agencies.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.