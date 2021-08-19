Here's how you can help the York County Food Bank receive a $25K grant

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank is in the running to receive a $25,000 grant — and it needs the votes of York County residents in order to come out on top among 200 other organizations.

Residents have until midnight on Aug. 27 to vote for the food assistance nonprofit, which was selected as a finalist for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program. 

Any resident who is 18 and older with an email address can vote by visiting www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2038201

Volunteers work to pack holiday food boxes for the annual Give-A-Meal program during a family volunteering day at York County Food Bank's Emergency Food Hub on Haines Road in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Age limit restrictions were lifted for the day to allow younger children to experience being able to give back to those in need. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Out of the 200 nonprofits in the running, the top 40 vote-receiving nonprofits will each win a $25,000 grant, according to a news release.

The State Farm review committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions, according to a news release.

The York County Food Bank is a central hub of distribution through which volunteers solicit, store and distribute large quantities of food items to redistribute to the food bank's 125 local partner agencies.

