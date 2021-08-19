116 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 116 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the total to 48,862 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There was also one new death reported, bringing the death toll to 843. There have been 172,569 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 5,043,174 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,259,775, an increase of 3,451 cases over the day prior. About 95% of patients have recovered. There were also 22 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 28,040

Editor's note: graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

