Water rescues, sinking vehicles reported around York County: VIDEO

Staff report

First responders are being called to water rescues and sinking vehicles around York County on Wednesday evening.

A string of thunderstorms dropped more than 2 inches of rain on York County in less than two hours, according to the National Weather Service station at the York Airport.

Here's video taken by Dispatch reporter Matthew Enright in Dover Township:

At least a dozen reports of vehicles sinking in water were called in to York County 911 between 7:30 and 8:45 p.m., according to the media log. At least eight water rescues were carried out in that time.

York County is under a flash flood warning until 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, a tornado watch until 11 p.m. and a flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Thursday, the NWS said.

Another thunderstorm was moving through the area by 9:30 p.m., the service said.

Most of the 911 calls were from York City, Springettsbury Township and West Manchester Township, but there were rescues needed in other areas of the county as well.

Drivers are reminded not to drive through water on flooded roadways.

To check current road conditions, go to the York County 911 webcad.

