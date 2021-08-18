For the first time all year, York County's housing market shows signs of slowing down

For the first time this year, York County’s housing market is slowing down.

More houses are now becoming available — which means buyers have the opportunity to slow down and spend more time making choices about their purchases.

July’s home sales decreased by 6% relative to the same time last year, according to statistics provided by the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties.

“We're actually starting to see the market shift ever so slightly — nothing dramatic — but we’re starting to see a lengthening of days on the market,” said RAYAC President Tina Llorente.

Throughout the entire year, the housing market in York County has been competitive and fast, often discouraging buyers from entering the search for their dream homes.

Now, buyers have the opportunity to shop around without worrying that one particular home will be gone the next day, Llorente said.

“Right now, it’s very property-specific in terms of price, condition and location,” Llorente said. “As a trend overall, we’re starting to see the market cooling ever so slightly.”

This doesn’t worry Realtors like Llorente, however.

She said the current York market is right in line with where she expects it to be. With the approaching school year, too, families are getting settled into new homes and no longer looking.

Through the end of July, 3,999 homes were sold in York County — a 22% increase over the same time period last year, when 3,282 homes were sold, according to RAYAC’s report.

Several school districts, including York City and South Eastern, saw increases in the number of houses sold in July. In July, 69 houses were sold in York City School District, a 38% increase compared with the previous July, when 50 houses were sold. South Eastern saw a 23% increase in home sales relative to the same time last year.

Other districts saw a drop in house sales: That includes Dallastown and South Western, which both saw decreases of 33%

“I think we’re exactly where we anticipated we would be,” Llorente said. “We just continue on with people putting their homes on the market.”

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.