York County diverts mentally ill away from jail, toward treatment

York County will launch a new program that pairs mental health experts with responding police in an effort to guide people with mental illness toward treatment instead of incarceration.

The county's new "co-responder" model makes mental health professionals available to respond to calls involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis. If it can be done safely, a police officer will handoff a mentally ill individual to the co-responder, who then discusses treatment options with the person.

"This will increase safety in a lot of circumstances, not only for the police, but also for the individual having the mental health crisis," District Attorney Dave Sunday said Tuesday.

A pilot program will pair a co-responder with two police departments — York Area Regional and Spring Garden Township — but the plan is to eventually hire additional co-responders to cover the entire county.

The need: Sunday said the county has worked on creating the program for years, and its implementation is something to be proud of. It's part of a larger $18 million block-grant program the county approved earlier this year.

"Not only will this benefit people having mental health crises," he said, "it will benefit the community, their loved ones, friends and family, it will benefit police departments who so often are put in situations that, unfortunately, they may not have the tools to overcome."

Tim Barker, first assistant district attorney, said that the co-responder program address the root causes of crime.

"We cannot have a system where we just tell individuals, 'Come to us, here's a phone number, figure it out,'" Barker said. "We need to have a system wherein we figure out how to get the access to care to the people, and the co-responder model takes us down this path."

Many police officers have crisis intervention team (CIT) training, which deals with de-escalating situations with people in crisis and directing them to help. That includes about half of the officers working for York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon, but the system isn't perfect.

"That starts to tax the resources of the department and it also provides some frustration level to the officers," Damon said, noting that this model could help reduce repeat calls about the same mentally ill person.

The plan: The program will be a collaboration between county law enforcement, the county's probation department, the county's mental health-intellectual and developmental disabilities (MH-IDD) program and WellSpan Philhaven.

A co-responder's job is to determine what level of care a person needs and assist them and their families by connecting them to community treatment resources, county probation services director April Billet-Barclay said.

"We expect the number of persons provided community resources to increase, and the number of individuals entering the criminal justice system with serious mental illness to decrease," Billet-Barclay said.

York County previously established a number of diversionary courts — including mental health and drug courts — which also aim to keep people out of the criminal justice system.

County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Maria Musti Cook said the co-responder program isn't a way for people to escape responsibility or a stint in jail. Rather, it addresses underlying issues and reduce the need for police involvement.

"Justice does not have to result in incarceration," Cook said.

First co-responder: Angie Alvarez, of the county's MH-IDD, said she was "honored" to become the county's first co-responder.

Alvarez said she has more than two decades experience working in prisons and with crisis intervention. She said she's already been working with officers at two police departments involved in the pilot program.

"It's been a wonderful thing so far and it's just only started," Alvarez said.