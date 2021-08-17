New trail planned at Rocky Ridge County Park

Rocky Ridge County Park, York County's first county park, has a new trail on the way.

Kinsey Construction, hired by the board of commissioners, will construct a 3,700-foot trail in the park. The trail will be located south of Deininger Road, connecting the front and back parking areas of the park.

The park, located in Springettsbury Township, was acquired by the county in 1968.

Winding through the woods, the trail will provide visitors an alternate route through the park. With a one-foot stone shoulder on each side, the trail is designed to minimize environmental impact on Rocky Ridge's woodlands and will add to the park's more than 12 miles of multi-use trails.

“The commissioners are pleased to hire a local company to build on to an already stellar complement of trails at Rocky Ridge Park,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler in a news release. “This will hopefully encourage more residents to get out and enjoy our county parks.”

Kinsey Construction's contract is for $445,500. The project is partially funded through a state grant and is expected to be finished by the end of the year, according to county spokesperson Mark Walters.