York County reaches highest possible COVID-19 transmission rate tracked by CDC

York County as of Monday had a "high" transmission rate, the most serious level of transmission on the scale created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After entering the "substantial" phase last week — a threshold at which the CDC recommends mask wearing indoors, even for fully vaccinated people — York now joins 26 other counties with high transmission rates.

The designation requires 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period or a positivity rate of at least 10%.

“This is significant,” said Dr. Matt Howie, medical director of the York City Health Bureau. “This is another surge for sure. I think what’s happening now is mostly related to the delta variant now making its way into our community.”

While the county's positivity rate was 7.1%, which was tracked between Aug. 6 and Thursday, the county saw 134 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, according to state Health Department data.

That's the highest it's been since May 10, when there were 147 cases per 100,000 people reported. The county's record came in the midst of a winter surge last year, when on Dec. 31 the number was 778

In light of the recent surge in cases, Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced that employees at state-run health care and congregate care settings must either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing by Sept. 7.

The state Health Department in the past, however, has said it has no intentions of reinstating previous measures such as a statewide mask mandate.

Wolf's administration and local health officials have attributed the increase in cases statewide to the delta variant, the most contagious variant of COVID-19.

They've also emphasized that vaccinations are the most effective action residents can take to fend off the variant, or at least protect against more serious symptoms if breakthrough cases occur.

"The administration continues to encourage all eligible individuals to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones, especially those too young to get the vaccination, from COVID-19 and all other variants," said state Health Department spokesperson Maggi Barton.

About 49% of York County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

As of Monday, there had been 1,062 residents per 100,000 people had received their first vaccine dose over the past 14 days. That's a 15% increase since the previous 14-day period, when the number was 921.

Howie has attributed the upward trend in first doses to heightened awareness of the delta variant, although vaccination rates

In the region that includes Delaware, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, 87% of samples contained the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county-level data were not available.

“What concerns me is the rate of changes — how quickly this has progressed,” Howie said. "We’re also seeing a bump in hospitalizations.”

Between Aug. 6. and Thursday, York County averaged 35 daily hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to the state Health Department. That's an 14% increase over the previous seven-day period, when the number was 21.

As of Monday, there were 277 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 48,557 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no new deaths reported over the three-day period, leaving the death toll at 840.

Editor's Note: The percentage of individuals who have been vaccinated at the state and county level differ between the state Health Department and the CDC. This is because while the state only counts residents who have been vaccinated in their home county or state, the CDC also includes residents who were vaccinated outside of their county or state of residence.

In addition, graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.