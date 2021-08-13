COVID-19 death rates in York County remain low thanks to vaccines, officials say

Deaths related to COVID-19 remain relatively uncommon in York County, a sign vaccinations have made a profound impact on survival rates, according to health officials.

In the last 14 days, only 0.4 residents per 100,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the county, according to state Health Department data. That's a significant drop since early January, when the county reached its highest death rate of 28 residents per 100,000 people in a 14-day period.

While a lag in death reporting has been an issue in the past, York County Coroner Pam Gay said that doesn't seem to be the reason for the decrease in those succumbing to COVID-19.

“We believe it is based on the fact that people are just surviving more,” Gay said. “And a lot of the older folks who were dying are vaccinated. Thankfully, we are seeing we can go days without a death — even weeks."

This trend continues even as the county has seen a significant spike in new positive cases due to the surging delta variant.

As of Friday, 217,006, or more than 48%, of York County residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those 65-years-old and older by far lead the pack in terms of being fully vaccinated, as 88% are fully inoculated.

In total, 48% of the county's population is fully vaccinated, and those receiving their first vaccine dose continues to increase — a trend health officials say is due to heightened awareness of the highly contagious delta variant.

More than 54% of the county's population has received at least one vaccine dose. As of Friday, 1,067 residents per 100,000 people had received their first dose over the past 14 days.

That's a 19% increase over the previous 14-day period, when 896 residents per 100,000 people received their first dose.

Dr. Matt Howie, medical director of the York City Health Bureau, agreed with Gay that older residents' high vaccination rates are linked to a decrease in deaths.

In addition, he said, a subsequent shift in COVID-infections to younger residents has also played a role.

"Those individuals typically are healthier on average,” Howie said. “They can tolerate the infection better, even if they aren’t vaccinated.”

There were no new deaths in York County reported on Friday, leaving the death toll at 840. The last death was reported on Aug. 2, according to the state Health Department.

However, that data can change over time because some death reports initially deemed as COVID-19-related are later altered, and vice versa, department officials have said.

On Friday, there were also 90 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County, continuing an upward trend attributed to the delta variant that brought the total to 48,267 since the outbreak began.

Even though interest in vaccines has increased, case rates continue to rise. As of Friday, York County saw 175 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

That's a 165% increase over the previous 14-day period, when there were 66 cases per 100,000 people.

"As Pennsylvanians step up to get vaccinated, we have seen that the three safe and effective vaccines have truly added the best layer of protection available against this virus — even as the COVID-19 Delta variant is a threat in our communities," said state Health Department spokesperson Maggi Barton.

There have been 170,979 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,997,328 negative patients in the state.

Editor's Note: The percentage of individuals who have been vaccinated at the state and county level differ between the state Health Department and the CDC. This is because while the state only counts residents who have been vaccinated in their home county or state, the CDC also includes residents who were vaccinated outside of their county or state of residence.

In addition, graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

