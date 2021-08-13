Coroner identifies 75-year-old killed in Chanceford Twp. wreck

A man died Thursday after crashing into another vehicle in Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Darryl Knisely, 75, of Chambers Road in York Township, died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

Knisely was northbound about 1:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Delta Road when his car swerved off and back onto the road before striking another vehicle, authorities said.

More:Burglar broke into the same home twice, handcuffed and sexually assaulted woman: Police

More:Man allegedly elbows nine-month pregnant fiancée in the stomach in Dillsburg

His death was ruled accidental and there will be no autopsy, according to the coroner's office. State police in York are investigating.