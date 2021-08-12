'Tough for tenants and tough for landlords': Rent in York County on the rise

Zack Leonard began searching for an apartment in York County in October — but he was rejected everywhere he looked. Though he worked 60-hour weeks, the Hanover resident was told his salary wouldn't qualify him for approval.

He shares a similar reality with many York County residents struggling to rent in the pandemic landscape.

“We literally were going place to place, and these places said we didn't make enough — but I'm literally working 60 hours," Leonard said. “I think it's definitely a mess."

Rentals have skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of a new wave of the workforce moving from the urban metro area to suburbia, according to Tina Llorente, the president of the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

Additionally, landlords are recouping losses from the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing rent and requiring higher down payments and security deposits, said Shelley Peterson, the director of housing education for the Community Progress Council.

Since March, the Community Progress Council, located at 226 E. College Ave., has processed 1,369 applications for rental assistance and awarded over $8 million to York County residents who have been financially affected by COVID-19.

“It's tough for tenants and tough for landlords," Peterson said. "It's a difficult time."

Through July, the average median price of rent in York County was $1,625, according to Llorente. At the same time last year, rent prices in the county averaged $1,500.

While the pandemic is playing a significant role in rental prices, the housing market, too, has an effect on tenants and landlords.

“Demand is high for quality rentals that have nice amenities, that take pets, have parking," Llorente said. “The price of rent has increased just because there's a shortage of homes to purchase, too."

The state Department of Housing and Urban Development released annual statistics in April determining what landlords should charge for rent in each county based on the median income of an area and how much people should be paying for a specific size apartment.

Peterson broke it down by how many bedrooms a rental provided:

Studio: $639

One bedroom: $736

Two bedrooms: $969

Three bedrooms: $1,225

Four bedrooms: $1,345

While the state numbers for York County are only a guide and landlords can charge however much they feel is appropriate, Peterson said she urges landlords to refer to the state's guidelines when setting rent.

"Yes, it’s a business and (landlords) suffered through COVID, but this is definitely a money-making venture to be a landlord," Peterson added. “No renter should pay more than 30% of their income in housing costs, and that just is not the case in York County.”

According to recent statistics provided by the Community Progress Council, 48% of York County residents currently pay more than 30% of their income toward rent — which means those individuals are already "rent burdened," Peterson said.

That was just the case for Leonard during his rental hunt, when he was denied at several places because of his income.

Leonard, who lost his job at Hanover Foods in May, now is living with friends in Hanover until he can secure another job. He said he's had to put a pause on searching for his own place until he can find new work.

“The amount of profit the (landlords) are making needs to be scaled to the environment they’re in," Leonard said. “The people in the city can't afford the apartments in the city — it doesn’t make sense. It's a shame that greed has really taken hold as it pertains to the housing market."

