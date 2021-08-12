98 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 98 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the total to 48,177 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 840. There have been 170,722 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,990,227 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,243,932, an increase of 2,089 cases over the day prior. About 96% of patients have recovered. There were also 16 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,941.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

