York County Prison, bucking Gov. Wolf, does not mandate COVID vaccine

York County Prison will not require its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, one day after Gov. Tom Wolf mandated all state prison employees to get vaccinated or face regular testing.

County officials said the decision was based on input from the prison's private medical contractor, PrimeCare. PrimeCare, however, said it offered no such guidance.

"PrimeCare is not recommending that the vaccination should be mandated at this time," Warden Adam Ogle said, at a county prison board meeting Wednesday.

PrimeCare CEO Tom Weber said that it wasn't advice given to Ogle and York County Prison at large. Rather, it was simply a PrimeCare company policy. Weber did say his company was willing to vaccinate its employees and the county employees if such a mandate was handed down.

Currently, Weber said, PrimeCare has encouraged its employees to get the vaccine ⁠— and is offering a monetary incentive to do so ⁠— but hasn't required it.

"We don't have the ability to control what the county does in terms of its own employees, but we shared with him our position on it," he said.

In later emails, Ogle said he had misinterpreted PrimeCare's policy as advice. He said he often asks the company for COVID-19 advice.

Despite that miscommunication, Ogle said the county does not plan to change its decision.

York County's decision comes after Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that state employees in hospitals and other high-congregate settings would either need to get the vaccine or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests.

“It is vitally important that employees have the confidence that they can safely work and serve their fellow Pennsylvanians," he said. "Even more importantly, we hope this incentive will help Pennsylvanians stay healthy and safe from dangerous variants of COVID-19.”

The Pennsylvania Prison Society, which advocates for inmate rights, was encouraged by the governor's decision. Since staff are the ones who enter and exit the prison most often, they likely bring the virus into the prison with them, said Kirstin Cornnell, the organization's social services director.

"Our general position is that we would encourage county prisons to follow the governor's announcement yesterday," she said.

York County Prison has seen extensive spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic: 834 inmates had tested positive as of January this year, and at least one guard died of the disease.

PrimeCare hasn't mandated vaccination because of concerns that the company may not be able to do so and concerns about what such a requirement would do to staffing levels, Weber said. The company fears it could lose staff and find it difficult to replace them.

"As we continue to combat the pandemic, we cannot take steps that may lead to a reduction in our workforce," he said.

Weber said PrimeCare saw an uptick in people who had left health care systems that had decided to mandate vaccines.

"It's not our decision to be made what another employer does for their employees," Weber said. Ogle said the COVID-19 rate in the prison was currently zero. However, the prison was bracing for the delta variant.

Valerie Conway, one of prison's deputy wardens, said that when viruses start to impact the community, it takes about two weeks for it to start affecting the prison.

"We have heard from other county prisons and jails that they're starting to get outbreaks," she said, "and it's getting pretty rough, especially with staffing."

Following the county prison board meeting, Ogle told The York Dispatch that he was confident in PrimeCare's choice not to mandate the vaccine.

"I am not a doctor, so I always refer to the medical provider for guidance, and that's where I draw the line," Ogle said in the previous interview. The prison will continue to have staff wear masks, socially distance and follow other COVID-19 procedures.