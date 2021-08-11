Take a virtual tour of Hollywood Casino York, set to open Thursday

Staff report

Hollywood Casino York will open its doors to the public at noon Thursday in the York Galleria.

The 80,000-square-foot casino will have two entrances, located on the upper and lower decks of the mall. There will be no direct entrance from the York Galleria into Hollywood Casino York.

The casino is in the space that formerly housed a Sears in the mall. The $120 million Penn National project was begun in 2019 and was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing shutdowns.

The casino features 510 slot machines, 24 table games and two restaurants.