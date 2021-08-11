'Record-break temperatures': How to beat the heat this week

Record-breaking heat is expected hit York County this week and, with it, an increased risk of heat exhaustion and stroke.

Forecasters predict temperatures could stretch to 101 degrees with a heat index of up to 110 degrees, according to AccuWeather. An excessive heat warning is in place for York County from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday. A heat advisory was also in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Excessive heat can "significantly" increase the risk of heat-related illnesses and be life threatening to the elderly and those that are sick, according to the National Weather Service.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room," the National Weather Service advised. "Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun."

Though many of the symptoms for heat stroke and exhaustion are similar, the biggest difference is body temperature, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

If an individual has a temperature of 103 degrees or higher, this is a sign of heat stroke. Other symptoms of heat stroke include hot, red, dry or damp skin, a fast or strong pulse, headache, dizziness, confusion or nausea.

"When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes," according to the CDC. "Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given."

In heat exhaustion, an individual might be heavily sweating, have muscle cramps or faint.

In the case of heat stroke, the CDC recommends calling 911 immediately and helping to lower the person's body temperature. It's also recommended, however, to not give the individual anything to drink.

For heat exhaustion, an individual should try cooling off by sipping water and moving somewhere out of heat. Call 911 if symptoms last longer for one hour or if an individual vomits, according to the CDC.

