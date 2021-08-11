Has the 'Election Integrity Committee' really disappeared from York County?

State and local police so far report no complaints about an "election integrity committee" knocking on doors in southern York County — but it's unclear whether the group remains active.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler directed residents' complaints to the Southern York Regional Police Department. But the department on Monday said it hadn't received any reports from those under its jurisdiction.

Even so, initial complaints of the door-knocking described the behavior as voter intimidation. County officials hope that's now a problem of the past, although there's no evidence that is the case.

"In light of the fact in the past few weeks we haven’t received any emails or calls from residents whose doors have been knocked on," Wheeler said, "my speculation is that because we dealt with it in a swift and expeditious manner, those actions curtailed any further activity."

Initially, Wheeler said residents from southern York County called and emailed her about having their doors knocked on. They had contacted both her and the Pennsylvania State Police.

The reason she directed residents to the Southern York Regional Police Department, she said, was to cover all of the bases, as different parts of the region are covered by different departments.

State police, who also patrol the area, reported no door-knocking complaints.

That was also the case with the state Attorney General's Office.

"Our office is aware of these reports and currently has not received any referrals or complaints regarding this matter. We will not tolerate voter intimidation and complaints of such will be reviewed and investigated promptly," said spokesperson Molly Stieber.

While reports of individuals knocking on doors and asking about residents' voting practices seems to have died down in York County, reports of similar actions have been reported in Lancaster.

LNP on Friday reported that an Ephrata-area man, Mike Miller, who leads the Lancaster chapter of the pro-Donald Trump group Audit the Vote PA, invited volunteers to "help with a door-knocking effort" on the group's Facebook page.

"How are are going to 'Free PA' if you don't stand up to people who steal your vote," Miller wrote.

While it remains unclear who was — or continues to — lead the door-knocking efforts in York, multiple organizations have been galvanized by state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin.

Those include Audit the Vote PA and Free PA, the latter of which kicked reporters with The York Dispatch out of a meeting on Saturday that featured Mastriano as a speaker.

Last month, Mastriano sent letters to Tioga and York counties, both Republican bastions, as well as Philadelphia, requesting information about how they handled the 2020 election.

Tioga and Philadelphia both declined to cooperate. York, however, is yet to make a decision.

Earlier this month, York County commissioners questioned the legality of Mastriano's demand, the cost to the county and the lack of staff necessary to fulfill the request.

The county has yet to hear back from Mastriano, Wheeler said.

Meanwhile, Mastriano last week announced he hopes to issue election subpoenas to all three counties within two weeks, the Associated Press reported.

“If a subpoena is issued, we will engage our legal counsel and follow the law,” Wheeler said.

