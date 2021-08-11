I-83 ramp closures planned Sunday and Monday

The southbound on and off-ramps at Interstate 83's Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township will be closed on Sunday and Monday for final paving.

Weather permitting, the ramps on I-83 to and from Route 851 will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation. In addition, the northbound I-83 off and on-ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to PennDOT.

The work is part of the $29.9 million diverging diamond interchange project by Kinsley Construction, Inc, which is expected to be completed by late summer or early fall, said PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson.

Those on Route 851 will be able to access southbound I-83 by traveling northbound on the interstate to Exit 8 in Glen Rock and then getting on I-83 south, according to PennDOT.

Motorists wishing to access Exit 4 should also take Exit 8 but instead travel westbound on Route 216 to southbound Susquehanna Trail.

For those on Route 851 wishing to travel northbound on I-83, they may travel northbound on Susquehanna Trail to eastbound Route 216. From there, they can take Exit 8 and get on northbound I-83, according to PennDOT

Motorists travelling northbound who want to take Exit 4 should take Exit 8 and then travel southbound to Exit 4.

