57 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 57 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 48,079 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 840. There have been 170,537 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.4% of the total 4,982,837 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,241,843, an increase of 1,811 cases over the day prior. About 96% of patients have recovered. There were also 22 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,925.

More:Has the 'Election Integrity Committee' really disappeared from York County?

More:Sign of the COVID delta times? York Co. school district reinstates mask mandate

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.