York Housing Authority plans job fair for low-income city residents

The York Housing Authority will hold a job fair later this month for low-income residents interested in the construction industry.

It will be held on behalf of Harkins Builders, Inc., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the community center of Homes at Thackston Park in York City, 331 Thackston Lane. Harkins will have openings for cleaners, carpenters, painters, roofers, plumbers, and those with experience with flooring and drywall.

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 3 residents, meaning they reside in public housing and are classified as low and very low-income persons.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to email their resume to dbatzel@harkinsbuilders.com and include they are applying for a job related to Homes of Thackston Park II.

