York County sees highest COVID-19 case increase since May

There were 77 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Tuesday — the highest single-day increase since May as case rates continue to rise.

The county has now seen 48,022 cases since the outbreak began. Tuesday's increase was the highest since May 20, when there were 108 additional cases reported. The new cases continue an upward trend that began in mid-July after months of decline.

Health officials have attributed the increase to the highly contagious delta variant.

There were no new deaths reported in the county, leaving the death toll at 840.

There have been 170,321 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in York County, about 3.4% of the total 4,976,291 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,240,032, an increase of 2,076 cases over the day before. About 96% of patients have recovered. There were also 11 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,914.

