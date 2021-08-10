Severe thunderstorm warning for York County

Staff report

York County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

At 6:30 p.m. radar showed a line of storms “from near Bainbridge to West York to near Parkville, moving east at 15 mph,” according to the National Weather Service’s warning.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph could damage roofs, siding and trees, the weather service said.

The weather service recommends occupants move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

The storm is expected to produce very heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. The weather service warns drivers not to attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

