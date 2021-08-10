Judge rejects argument from suspended officer accused of imitating George Floyd death

A York County judge struck down objections to York City's appeal of "not guilty" findings for a city police officer accused of reenacting George Floyd's death.

Judge Matthew Menges rejected preliminary objections raised by York City Officer Clayton Swartz, clearing the way for the city's appeal effort to continue.

The city appealed a September 2020 ruling from a police trial board that found Swartz not guilty of violating department policy after three people accused him of jokingly pressing his knee onto another man's neck at a May 2020 party, an alleged imitation of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Swartz's attorneys filed a number of preliminary objections to the city's appeal, which both sets of attorneys debated over at a hearing last week.

In a written opinion released Monday, Menges ruled that Swartz isn't allowed to file preliminary objections in the case because it's forbidden by local agency law.

Regardless, Menges addressed Swartz's objections individually. Here's a summary of the judge's response to Swartz's main objections:

Objection: The York County Court of Common Pleas lacks jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

Response : Another York County common pleas judge, Kathleen Prendergast, previously ruled that York City could appeal the trial board's decision under state law. Menges wrote that Prendergast's decision was "undoubtedly correct" and supported by the law.

Objection: The appeal can't proceed because trial board's decision was "final and binding" under terms of the police union's collective bargaining agreement.

Response : Menges wrote that the "final and binding" language in the CBA does not apply to a trial board, but a legally distinct board of appeals.

Menges also threw out an objection claiming the city could not file a complaint that the trial board violated Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act. The city claims the board violated open meetings law by conducting business at a meeting that was not advertised to the public.

Swartz attorney Ed Paskey said they don't view the judge's ruling as a setback.

"We are carefully evaluating the ruling and calculating our next step," Paskey said. "It is by no means the end of this matter, not by a long shot, as this ruling doesn't invalidate the not guilty verdict of the trial board."

City attorney Joseph Rudolf did not immediately return a request for comment.

Moving forward: The judge has not yet scheduled any new hearings, but set a few deadlines for the attorneys.

Both sides have two weeks to request records from each other through the discovery process, according to a court document.

Each side also has the option to request a pretrial hearing.

Pending lawsuit: Separate from the city's appeal, Swartz recently sued to get his job back.

The suspended officer and his attorneys argue that he must be immediately reinstated and be granted lost wages and other damages.

That lawsuit was filed on July 30. Attorneys for York City have not yet filed their response.