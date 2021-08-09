York County SPCA needs help: 'I fear our save rates will start to drop'

York County SPCA is experiencing a staff shortage — and this means problems for the animals trying to get adopted, officials said.

Applications for veterinarian technicians, customer service representatives and animal care technicians have been open since July. Despite this, few are applying, said York County SPCA Executive Director Steven Martinez.

“You need people to get animals out the door and that's where the bottleneck is happening," Martinez said. "If we can hire people, we wouldn’t have the animal shelter count rising."

Many of the dogs, cats and other small pets coming through the SPCA's doors are often sick or require additional care before they can go up for adoption. If the shelter had more veterinarian and animal care technicians on staff, these animals could get healthier sooner and have a shorter stay at the shelter, Martinez said.

York County SPCA is currently looking for two individuals in each of those three positions. Applicants can visit https://ycspca.org/ to apply or search "York County SPCA" on https://www.indeed.com/.

“This is a great place to work, you get to be surrounded by cute animals all day long," Martinez said. “If we don't get enough people, we can only do so many adoptions per day.”

Currently, Martinez estimates the York County SPCA processes 12 to 18 adoptions each day.

The shelter is still unable to open to the public due to its staff shortage.

All pets available for adoption can be viewed by visiting the York County SPCA's website at ycspca.org. Not all animals currently at the shelter are available for adoption immediately, however, something not many people are aware of, Martinez added.

At a given time, the York County SPCA has a maximum capacity of 90 for dogs and 250 for cats.

If an individual is not in a position to adopt, Martinez said simply sharing information on social media can help. Fostering is an option, too.

Since the influx of animals, Martinez said the shelter has called upon their network of animal shelters to take on transfers.

For example, if a husky comes to the shelter, the York County SPCA may call upon a husky rescue organization to take on that specific breed.

"If we could get our staffing back to normal levels, we could manage our way out of this," Martinez said. "But if things keep going as they are and we cannot hire more help, then I fear our save rates will start to drop — which is the worst-case scenario.”

