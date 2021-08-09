Final report on York City surveillance proposal to be released Tuesday

A finalized study gauging the feasibility of a citywide surveillance network in York City will be released Tuesday after months of public input and preparation.

The study will be made public Tuesday by the York County Economic Alliance, which is distributing the report on behalf of Better York. The nonprofit organization and main financial backer of the study hired local consultant Montez Parker to determine whether a widespread camera system in York is the right fit.

The report will make recommendations based on public input, an assessment of the city's infrastructure and the anticipated costs to install and maintain a camera system, Parker has said.

Over the past several months, Parker hosted four public forums to garner feedback from city residents on the proposal.

A fifth forum was slated for last month, but it was scrapped because the parties involved said they had received adequate input and talking points at meetings had become repetitive.

Residents attending past public forums offered mixed responses to the proposal, which came with a handful of concerns.

Some were concerned about privacy issues, a lack of public input and the ability to fund the camera system, while others alleged such a system would target minorities and lead to more potentially deadly encounters between minorities and police officers.

If adopted, the camera system would be based on the work done by the Lancaster Safety Coalition, a nonprofit organization that oversees about 170 cameras in Lancaster City.

Although the city cannot prevent a nonprofit surveillance organization from forming, City Council would need to vote on whether to allow cameras on city property, officials have said.

In the past, Mayor Michael Helfrich, Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow and City Council President Henry Nixon went on the record as being supportive of the proposal.

