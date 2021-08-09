Coroner identifies woman killed in Jackson Township crash

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a crash Saturday in Jackson Township.

Berth Harner, 60, of Hamilton Township in Adams County, died in a two-vehicle crash at 2:18 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner's office.

Harner was driving when she pulled out into oncoming traffic in the 6400 block of Lincoln Highway and hit another vehicle, according to the coroner. Harner was not wearing a seat belt, and she died at the scene.

The conditions of a passenger in Harner's vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were not released.

Harner's death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma, and it was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said. There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology was obtained.