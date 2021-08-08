York City Police receive big boost for free surveillance camera program

The York City Police Department received 180 surveillance cameras for its Aging in Place program, which provides free security cameras for older residents.

Although only three cameras have been installed so far, the cameras provided by Delaware-based Reolink will vastly improve the supply available to local seniors 50 years and older.

“We have over 200 requests for cameras, so we’re going to be busy for awhile,” York Police Lt. Dan Lentz said.

More:York City Police offering free security cameras to seniors

More:Suspect in June homicide in York City arrested

Lentz said that Reolink reached out to the department after initial media reports about the city program, which caused a spike in interest from outside groups, he said.

A majority of the roughly 180 cameras are wireless and powered with solar panels. The police have no access to the cameras unless the homeowner wants to share footage for evidence purposes, Lentz said.

The Aging in Place program originated earlier this year after some residents reached out to police because they were fearful of crime near their homes.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Although the cameras can both help seniors feel safe and aid police with investigations, the program comes as York City experiences an unusually high number of shootings.

There have been 45 shootings in the city so far this year. Nine of those were homicides.

Those interested in the security camera program can email aginginplace@yorkcity.org or call the police department at 717-846-1234.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.