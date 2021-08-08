Coroner: Woman dead after car crash in Jackson Twp. Saturday afternoon

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson Township Saturday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner.

The 60-year-old victim, whose name has not been released yet, died at the scene of the crash at 2:18 p.m. in the area of 6419 Lincoln Highway, the coroner said.

The woman crashed her car after she made a turn onto Lincoln Highway and collided with a second car, according to a news release.

The condition of a passenger in the 60-year-old victim's car and the driver of the second vehicle was unknown, the York County Coroner said.

The victim's name will be released on Sunday, the coroner said in the news release.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained, according to the coroner.

