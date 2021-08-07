New Puerto Rican restaurant in York City strives for authenticity

Reinel Grajales wants to bring a dining experience he says York City has never experienced before: authentic, traditional Puerto Rican cuisine.

The U.S. Army veteran and owner of El Yunque, a restaurant scheduled to open Aug. 16 downtown, said even a pandemic won't stop his business from succeeding and bringing residents Puerto Rican cuisine that they're bound to love.

"This is a concept totally different from York," he said. "Nobody has the magnitude of stuff that we're going to have."

More:Yorktowne Hotel on track for 2022 opening: 'It's a very exciting milestone'

More:'A kid that lit up the room': Remembering York Tech football team captain Ronald Lake

Grajales said he has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate the location at at 287 W. Market Street that used to be Li's Kitchen. The location now includes state-of-the-art cooking equipment and decorations embodying Puerto Rican culture.

The restaurant's specialty will be lechón, or whole roasted pig, seafood and his special rice and beans, he said. His recipes are based on the cuisine from Guavate, Puerto Rico, which is particularly known for its lechón.

But that's far from all that's on the menu.

The restaurant will offer sandwiches, fried foods, fresh pastries, bread, coffee and expresso that will all utilize ingredients imported from Puerto Rico.

Less adventurous diners can also order American food such as hamburgers, he said.

Grajales said cooking has been of passion of his since he was young, and his biggest culinary influence was his aunt. In addition, his family had always owned restaurants.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Grajales first came to York City from Puerto Rico in 1984. While stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, he considered two options: Move back to Puerto Rico with his family or try moving to York, an area which his company commander recommended.

York's history as one of the first capitals of the U.S., paired with its proximity to Gettysburg and Baltimore, intrigued Grajales as he stayed in the Yorktowne Hotel.

His wife and two daughters jumped on a plane to visit, and after just one week, he made the decision to buy a home and move to the city.

"(My wife) loved the town to the point that she decided not to go back to Puerto Rico and send for (our belongings)," Grajales said.

Thirty-seven years later, he said, he tells everybody he is from York, even though he was born in a U.S. territory more than 1,600 miles away.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.