York County makes polling place change permanent

The York County Board of Elections made minor changes to the next election cycle in the county Wednesday.

In Springettsbury, the polling location for Springettsbury Township 6 will now be at the Holiday Inn and Suites Express, 18 Cinema Drive, York for the 2021 general election.

Election official Bryan Sheaffer said the reason for the change was positive feedback from poll workers after it had been a temporary polling location for the past two elections.

While the Holiday Inn and Express is technically within Springettsbury Township 8, solicitor Michelle Pokrifka said the change was alright as long as the two districts were contiguous.

Board of commissioners president Julie Wheeler also asked if the judge of elections and majority minority inspectors had been consulted.

"We talked to the poll workers at that location and they were fine with that," Sheaffer said. "We've heard no complaints from the Holiday Inn whatsoever."

In addition to the polling place change, the board of elections also voted to increase pay for machine inspectors and clerks from $125 to $150 for a full day and from $62.50 to $75 for a half day. Sheaffer said the reason for the pay bump was due to the machine inspectors and clerks doing a lot of the same work as the minority majority inspectors.

