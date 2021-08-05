Read York County Commissioners' four-page response to Mastriano's audit demands

Staff report

State Sen. Doug Mastriano told a right-wind media outlet this week that he will be subpoenaing three counties, including York, for information and voting equipment for use in his Arizona-style election “audit.”

The Adams County Republican, who represents a small part of York County, said Tuesday he's working on a broad subpoena to York, Tioga and Philadelphia counties.

“Obviously I can’t operate on my own, so I have a committee, so the committee will have a vote, hopefully in the next week or two that will authorize the committee, and me as their chair, to send the subpoenas to three counties,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, also a Republican, appeared unimpressed by the threat.

"I think we'll wait to hear from the committee," she said. "My understanding is that in order to do a subpoena, there has to be a majority vote by that committee. So we'll certainly address that when it happens."

Commissioner Ron Smith said Mastriano hasn’t answered the questions he and his colleagues asked in a four-page letter three weeks ago. You can read that letter here: