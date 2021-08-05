Tour Hollywood Casino York before it opens: 'A great local investment'

The Sears at York Galleria was once full of mannequins and clothing racks.

Now it's home to 510 slot machines, 24 table games and two restaurants... all waiting for gamblers that the developers hope will bring new life to this faltering department store.

"We're really proud of this project," said Erin Chamberlin, senior vice president of Penn National Gaming. "You'll be amazed to put yourself back that this was a Sears."

Hollywood Casino York will be the first of its kind in the county, a project three years in the making that will operate around the clock.

Though plans for the casino started pre-pandemic, a pause in construction gave developers time to reimagine how it would operate, keeping in mind public health and safety, Chamberlin said.

Some of these new changes all operate under three parameters: card-less, cashless and contactless. Patrons can download the "mychoice rewards" casino app onto their phones, which will act as their player's card.

Anyone who has the app will be able to use their phone to check into a game of their choosing. The app serves as a wallet and manage funds earned and spent while at Hollywood Casino York, according to Vice President and General Manager Ruben Warren.

Players can cash out by directly doing so through the app, or by walking away from a machine will automatically download funds to your device.

Additional technology will enforce fake IDs and only allow those over 21 to enter the casino, Warren said.

While the casino's grand opening is slated for Aug. 12, two soft opening test dates are happening Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, 1,000 invited guests will have the chance to test out the new slots and tables. Then on Sunday, Penn National will be hosting a dedication ceremony for five parking spaces for Purple Heart Veterans followed by another day of game testing for invited customers.

All proceeds from slot machine revenue on those two days will go toward York County nonprofits, including York County Veterans Outreach, York County Food Bank and Mr. Sandy's Helping Hand.

"Our goal is to make sure we're incorporating ourselves into the community, create those relationships and ... grow the community around us," Warren said. "The tenants in our mall behind us took a tour this morning and they are excited about the life that we are going to breathe into this community."

The 80,000 square foot space of the casino will have two entrances located on an upper and lower deck of the mall. There will be no direct entrance from the York Galleria into Hollywood Casino York.

The $120 million project headed by casino operator Penn National was unanimously approved for a gambling license by the state Gaming Control Board in 2019, following an earlier vote from the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors in August 2019 to approve the project.

Hollywood Casino York was the third Category 4 license approved by the state after a 2017 expansion in Pennsylvania gambling laws allowed up to 10 permits for such "satellite" casinos.

"It's a great local investment here in Springettsbury Township" Chamberlin said. "We're really proud of what we've done here. I think this is a place where folks are going to be really proud to (have) in their backyards."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.