53 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 53 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the total to 47,724 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 838. There have been 169,157 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.4% of the total 4,941,480 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,232,185, an increase of 1,731 cases over the day prior. About 96% of patients have recovered. There were also seven new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,890.

More:CDC: York County residents, even the fully vaccinated, should mask up indoors

More:Have a look inside the new Hollywood Casino

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.