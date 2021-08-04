Yorktowne Hotel on track for 2022 opening: 'It's a very exciting milestone'

Developers behind the renovation of the Yorktowne Hotel will make a model room available to tour as the $54 million project moves toward a 2022 reopening.

"It's a very exciting milestone that we're able to roll out," said Katie Mahoney, marketing chief of the York County Economic Alliance. "We've gotten some really great attention that's kind of rolled out, and with the model room that's going to pick up."

Mahoney said the specs for the model room would be announced at a press event later this month.

The Yorktowne Hotel has a long history in downtown York. The project, initially scheduled to be completed in 2019, was delayed for three years, to the summer of 2022. Its price has also increased significantly from roughly $20 million to $54 million.

With marketing starting to ramp up, the Industrial Development Authority will reconvene its Marketing Committee. The panel includes representatives from GF Management, which will operate the hotel, and members of Explore York.

"It's exciting to be at that point and plan for what the promotional end will look like," Mahoney said.

Kinsley Construction is the general contractor for the project. The hotel will be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a select franchise of boutique hotels. Planning and design has been in conjunction with representatives from Hilton.

In addition to the hotel itself, the project will also seek vendors for a restaurant and shopping area for the Market St. entrance.

