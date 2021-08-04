York County commissioners nonplussed by Mastriano subpoena threat

Pressure continues to mount on officials in York and two other Pennsylvania counties targeted by state Sen. Doug Mastriano's request to audit the 2020 election.

Mastriano escalated Tuesday in an interview with right-wing media outlet Newsmax, saying subpoenas would be coming for the three counties, which includes York County.

The York County commissioners, though, aren't saying much.

"I think we'll wait to hear from the committee," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, a Republican, said Wednesday after a commissioners meeting. "My understanding is that in order to do a subpoena, there has to be a majority vote by that committee. So we'll certainly address that when it happens."

Mastriano has been pressuring York County to conduct an audit of the 2020 election since 2020, an audit that would likely cost the county $2.7 million to replace its voting machines. York County has responded twice, in January and July of this year, asking for clarification on aspects of the senator's request.

Three weeks after sending a response letter to Mastriano, York County hasn't heard from the senator.

"None of us got any information from the senator himself or his office," Commissioner Ron Smith said. "We're still waiting for a response, I'm kind of disheartened that we haven't heard anything from the senator or his office. At the end of the day, we'll have to see if the subpoenas come, the legitimacy of the subpoenas and we'll take it from there."

There are also legal questions to be answered, Commissioner Doug Hoke said. Among those are what a subpoena would mean, if the committee would have to produce evidence and if members would need to say why they need the evidence.

It's also not clear what the ramifications of denying the subpoena would be.

County solicitor Michelle Pokrifka said she was not sure what those ramifications would be but that the county was looking into it.

The state government informed all counties that if they go through with the audit request, their election machines would be decertified. York County estimates that would cost about $2.7 million.

With an election every six months, that puts a lot of pressure on any counties that need to replace their voting machines, Smith said. "So on top of all of the equipment that they have if they do this, who's going to do this and how do we prepare for the upcoming election? That's questions that nobody is answering."

It's not just about the funding to replace voting machines, Wheeler said. "That doesn't take into account maintenance agreements that we have to put into place, the time, the labor that's going to be needed to validate those machines," she said. "So yes, that was a concern we expressed in our letter to Senator Mastriano."

The public has continued to pressure the board of commissioners to make a decision one way or another on the audit. Smith said he's been receiving phone calls and emails 5 to 1 in favor of rejecting the audit.

For his part, Hoke said the ebb and flow has varied. Some days have seen more people in favor of rejecting the audit while other days have seen more people in favor of it.

It's still roughly 50/50 for Wheeler, she said.

Wednesday's meeting was a stark contrast to the last time the commissioners met.

Back then, 23 speakers spoke during the meeting's public comment section.

This time, a lone speaker attended: York City resident Thomas Paup.

"In York County, it might be only one county in one state but we play a big part," said Paup, who accused the 2020 election results of being fraudulent.

Former President Donald Trump won York County in both 2016 and 2020, receiving 61.52% of the vote in 2020.

Mastriano did not respond to requests for comment.

Matthew Enright can be reached by email at menright@yorkdispatch.com and via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.