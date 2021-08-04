More mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in York County

More mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in York County.

Samples collected in York City, Hanover, Penn Township, Manchester Township and Fairview Township tested positive for West Nile virus, the county said.

Additional surveillance, sampling and larval control is being conducted by the Department of Environmental Protection and York County Mosquito Surveillance Program.

To prevent mosquitoes, the most important thing is to eliminate standing water whenever possible by cleaning up properties.

"Tires, junk in the backyard, kiddie pools, any of those things. That can be a big help," program administrator Lee Graybill said in June. "We try to go out and clean up and treat retention ponds and catch basins, and abandoned homes might have a swimming pool."

In addition to getting rid of standing water, residents should use insect repellents containing DEET.

"For individuals who don’t like to use repellents, we recommend taking an electric fan outside with you," a county statement read. "Mosquitoes don’t like the wind and the fan will help keep them away."

York County residents can report mosquito concerns to the Pennsylvania West Nile virus website at www.westnile.state.pa.us. In addition, they can contact the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375 or emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

For information about the West Nile virus and possible symptoms, call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.

This is the fourth time this summer DEP and York County are reporting West Nile-infected mosquitoes.

Matthew Enright can be reached at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.