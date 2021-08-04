Fairview Township to be sprayed for mosquitoes

With more mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in York County, the county will spray in a high-population area for the insects.

York County will spray in Fairview Township Friday at 9 p.m., according to a York County news release Wednesday.

Both residential and commercial areas will be sprayed, the release said.

"High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus have been detected in the area. Pending West Nile Virus test results may cancel this control event," York County mosquito detection administrator Lee Graybill said in the release.

The truck-mounted ULV control will use AquaDUET in the area, which is designed to provide quick knockdown and an effective control of adult mosquitoes. Graybill said he will be on site for the event. If weather conditions or other unexpected events cancel the event, it will be rescheduled for Monday.

For more information, contact Graybill at 717-840-2375.

