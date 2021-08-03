Will York County's top employers mandate vaccines?

With the rise of the delta variant of COVID-19, large employers like Google, Walmart and Walt Disney are beginning to require the COVID-19 vaccine to be employed.

Locally, however, many companies say they're not ready to hand down such mandates.

"At this point as an employer, we've encouraged our employees to get vaccinated, but it's a personal choice," said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

The county government is itself the sixth largest employer in the county, according to state data, with roughly 2,200 employees.

More:Vaccinated or not, York City Hall to require masks at all times

BAE Systems, a defense contractor that employs 1,300 people at its York facility, said they were following CDC guidelines.

“A safe and healthy workplace is our top priority," BAE Systems spokesperson Tim Paynter said in an email. We have been and will continue to encourage our employees who are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to do so, and we continue to align our policies with the CDC."

That means they're not requiring a vaccine, Paynter said.

More:York County COVID-19 case rate doubles over past two weeks

Penn Medicine is the only hospital system statewide to require a COVID-19 vaccine to work at its locations. Locally, both UPMC and Wellspan say they're not requiring a vaccine.

The state Department of Health website says they have no plans to make a vaccine mandatory.

More:WellSpan Health to close York County's mass vaccination clinic

"WellSpan Health is constantly evaluating the latest vaccine data and we will continue to encourage our team members to get their shot of hope and receive their COVID-19 vaccination but we are not currently mandating staff get it at this time," Wellspan spokeperson Ryan Coyle said in an email Monday. The company employs 10,489 across York County and 5,020 at York Hospital, he said.

UPMC spokesperson Kelly McCall said the system provides many opportunities for its employees to get the vaccine but, at least so far, hasn't forced them to do so.

"Vaccination is one layer of protection; at UPMC, our multiple infection prevention efforts – including mandatory employee, patient and visitor masking – are highly effective at preventing transmission of COVID-19 within our facilities," she said, in a written statement. "We will continue to monitor COVID 19 activity and weigh all actions, including vaccination policy changes."

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Much like other large York County employers, Wheeler said York County will monitor official clinical sources to see if a vaccine requirement is needed.

"You never know what the future is going to hold," Wheeler said. "Like we do with all our decisions on COVID, we'll certainly look to those clinical outlets like the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and others as we look at decisions like that."

— Matthew Enright can be reached at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.