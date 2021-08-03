How did attendance tally up this year at the York State Fair?

A small boost in attendance at the York State Fair was largely attributed to a strong concert lineup, event organizers said.

Although the 2021 York State Fair was challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and the switch to summer dates for the very first time, attendance at the 10-day event grew by 0.4%, organizers announced Tuesday.

Total attendance this year was 532,037, which is 2,463 more people than the 2019 total of 529,574.

Additionally, the daily attendance at each of the fair's eight paid concerts averaged 5,457 — which officials said they believe sets a "modern-day record," according to a news release.

"For the second consecutive fair, we have completely covered the cost of our concert lineup with ticket sales," said York State Fair CEO Bryan Blair. "This is unheard of in modern day Fairs for the level of concerts we had."

Over the course of 10 days, several popular acts rocked the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage, including Kane Brown, REO Speedwagon and Styx, Jake Owen and Halestorm, among others.

“Attendance was driven by a strong concert lineup this year with Kane Brown having 9,594 in attendance, and REO Speedwagon/Styx having 8,048 in attendance," Blair added in the news release.

In addition to concerts, rides were a "big hit" among attendees, according to the news release.

This year, the midway's gross sales topped $1 million.

In 2022, the York State Fair will be held from July 22 to July 31.

