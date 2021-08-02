York officer accused of reenacting George Floyd murder sues city, demanding reinstatement

A York City Police officer suspended after he was accused of reenacting George Floyd's murder at a party is suing the city to get his job back.

Attorneys for Officer Clayton Swartz asked that a county judge compel the city to follow an arbitrator's recent ruling that he be reinstated.

The motion — filed by Swartz's attorneys, Ed Paskey and Douglas France — demanded the city "immediately reinstate (Swartz) to full duty with pay" in line with the arbitrator's ruling, which found that the city should pay Swartz for lost wages and other benefits in addition to letting him return to work.

More:Arbitrator says York City officer accused of reenacting Floyd death can return to work

The new motion also demands the city pay additional monetary damages to Swartz to cover his attorney fees and "all such other relief deemed proper" by the court.

New filing: Friday's court filing came days before attorneys representing both sides were set to argue the case in York County's Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

That hearing will consider the city's appeal of a police trial board's initial ruling, which found Swartz not guilty of violating departmental policies brought about by allegedly reenacting Floyd's death by pressing his knee on another man's neck at a May 2020 party.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

After the arbitrator's ruling came out, Mayor Michael Helfrich said that the decision was "not necessarily the final answer" and that they would continue to pursue their appeal in court.

Swartz's attorneys claim that the arbitrator's ruling is final and binding, and that the city has "no legal or contractual justification" for not implementing it, the motion states.

The city has not yet filed a response to the new motion.

Paskey and the city's attorney, Joseph Rudolf, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

READ MORE: Mysterious 'election integrity committee' puts pressure on York County officials