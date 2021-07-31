York County landlords filed thousands of new eviction cases during pandemic, data shows

While York County landlords can't evict tenants until after the eviction moratorium expires this weekend, thousands of new eviction cases piled up during the pandemic.

There were nearly 3,900 landlord-tenant cases filed in York County between July 2020 and June 2021 that could result in potential evictions, according to preliminary data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

The CDC's eviction moratorium, set to expire Saturday, shielded renters from legal action as many lost jobs and sources of income during COVID-19.

After the order expires, more than 225,000 people could be evicted across Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.

The number of new eviction cases filed in York County between July 2020 through June 2021 stands at 3,861.

That's fewer than the amount of eviction filings in full calendar years in the recent, pre-pandemic past. Data shows from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts shows York County had 6,227 new landlord filings in all of 2019; 6,513 filings in 2018; and 6,410 new cases in 2017.

York County saw a massive spike in new filings — 624 — in September 2020, compared to just 67 two months earlier. The sharp increase is possibly a reaction to Pennsylvania's eviction moratorium ending on Aug. 30, 2020.

That wasn't totally unexpected; York County Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird previously told The York Dispatch that his Dallastown-area court expected to see a "multitude of (cases) being filed" at the end of the state's moratorium.

Through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, qualifying households can receive up to 18 months of assistance covering past due or future rent and utility payments. The more than $13 million in pandemic relief received by York County can only be used for debt accrued on or after March 13, 2020.

York County residents can check to see if they qualify for relief and apply at yorkcpc.org/take-action/.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.