42 new cases of COVID-19 reported in York County

There were 42 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the case total to 47,446 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 838. There have been 167,837 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,900,572 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,223,390, an increase of 1,088 cases over the day prior. About 97% of patients have recovered. There were also four new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,842.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

